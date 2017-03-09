Theresa May defends 'fair' National Insurance rise

Theresa May defends self-employed tax hike. Credit: AP

Theresa May has defended the Budget's tax hike on the self-employed insisting it would make the system "fairer". The Prime Minister's intervention came as Tory MPs voiced concerns about the the £2 billion hit on the self-employed announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond. Mrs May said the full effects of the reforms would be set out in a paper this summer and Mr Hammond would "listen to the concerns" raised by MPs and business. But at a press conference in Brussels, she said: "This is a change that leaves lower-paid self-employed workers better off. "It's accompanied by more rights and protections for self-employed workers and it reforms the system of National Insurance to make it simpler, to make if fairer and to make it more progressive."

The prime minister prepares to address the media at an EU Summit in Brussels. Credit: AP

The Prime Minister said the changes to National Insurance would not be in the Finance Bill, but contained in separate legislation. "What we will do this summer is publish a paper which will explain the full effects of the changes," she said. That will contain details about the reforms to National Insurance Contributions (NICs) "along with some changes we plan to make on rights and protections for self-employed workers, including on issues like pension rights and parental rights and maternity pay". She added: "The Chancellor will be speaking, as will his ministers, to MPs, business people and others to listen to the concerns." Mr Hammond has come under fire over the rise because the Conservative manifesto promised there would be no increase in National Insurance.

Theresa May arriving at the EU conference. Credit: AP

But ministers - including the Prime Minister and Chancellor - have stressed that the legislation for that manifesto promise only extended to employees' NICs. Mrs May said: "We did make some difficult decisions in the Budget yesterday. "But those decisions allowed us to fund an ambitious new approach to technical education, to open more than 100 new free schools and meet the growing demand for social care, as well as investing in the long-term productivity of the economy and it did so while maintaining our commitment to balance the country's books. "The decision on National Insurance was taken in the context of a rapidly changing labour market in which the number of people in self-employment - often doing the same work as people employed more traditionally - is rising rapidly." She said the shift towards self-employment was "eroding the tax base" and making it harder to pay for public services "on which ordinary working families depend". "This goes some way towards fixing that," she insisted.

Chancellor Philip Hammond with the Duchess of Cambridge a day after his Budget. Credit: PA