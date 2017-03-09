Stabbed woman named after brother's attack

A woman who was stabbed to death by her brother has been named.

Ann-Marie James, 33, was knifed in the chest by her brother Melvin, who then turned the blade on their 59-year-old mother, West Midlands Police said.

Melvin, whose full name has not been given by police, attacked the two women in a first-floor flat in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old later died from multiple stab wounds, apparently inflicted by himself, a post-mortem examination found.

Their mother, who has not been named, has undergone surgery for serious abdominal stab wounds and remains in a critical condition.

Armed police used stun grenades to distract Melvin as they stormed the 16-storey block.