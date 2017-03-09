- ITV Report
-
Stabbed woman named after brother's attack
A woman who was stabbed to death by her brother has been named.
Ann-Marie James, 33, was knifed in the chest by her brother Melvin, who then turned the blade on their 59-year-old mother, West Midlands Police said.
Melvin, whose full name has not been given by police, attacked the two women in a first-floor flat in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday morning.
The 36-year-old later died from multiple stab wounds, apparently inflicted by himself, a post-mortem examination found.
Their mother, who has not been named, has undergone surgery for serious abdominal stab wounds and remains in a critical condition.
Armed police used stun grenades to distract Melvin as they stormed the 16-storey block.
One officer responding to reports of the attack at 9.45am received a small knife wound to his arm and another sustained a leg injury.
Detective Inspector Warren Hines said: "The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Ann-Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them.
"They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time.
"My thoughts remain with the family who continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers during this difficult time."
The attack has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), the watchdog said.