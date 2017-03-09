Sturgeon: 'Not bluffing over Scottish independence referendum'

Nicola Sturgeon says she is "not bluffing" about holding a second Scottish independence referendum.

The First Minister said she was "not ruling anything out" when asked about when the referendum might take place.

Speaking on BBC Two's Brexit: Britain's Biggest Deal she warned politicians in Westminster that Brexit is not "some kind of game".

When asked about autumn 2018 being a likely date, she said: "Within that window. I guess when the sort of outline of a UK deal becomes clear on the UK exiting the EU, I think would be the common sense time for Scotland to have that choice, if that is the road we choose to go down.

Ms Sturgeon raised the prospect of another referendum after Scotland voted to stay in the European Union but the UK as a whole voted to leave.