Teenage girl arrested after body of newborn baby found in a street

A teenage girl has been arrested by police investigating the remains of a newborn baby girl found in a street.

The infant was discovered in Sheerness, Kent, just before 12.50pm on Saturday, prompting a police appeal for the mother to come forward amid concern for her wellbeing.

Kent Police arrested a girl on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "They are now ensuring the teenager's support and welfare is being taken care of."

The remnants of a small fire was also found at the scene.

And CCTV footage was being reviewed, forensic analysis being carried out and witnesses traced as part of the inquiry.

A cause of the infant's death has not yet been revealed.