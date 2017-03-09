Terminally-ill man left waiting on trolley for 16 hours

A terminally-ill cancer patient says he had been left afraid to seek medical treatment in hospital after he was left waiting for 16 hours on a trolley before he was finally admitted into a ward.

Barry Marshall-Everitt, who is thought to have just weeks to live, was rushed for help after a fall in January.

He said the north London A&E department resembled a "war zone" as overstretched staff struggled to help patients amid a crisis in care.