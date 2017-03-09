- ITV Report
Terminally-ill man left waiting on trolley for 16 hours
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry
A terminally-ill cancer patient says he had been left afraid to seek medical treatment in hospital after he was left waiting for 16 hours on a trolley before he was finally admitted into a ward.
Barry Marshall-Everitt, who is thought to have just weeks to live, was rushed for help after a fall in January.
He said the north London A&E department resembled a "war zone" as overstretched staff struggled to help patients amid a crisis in care.
His story is becoming increasingly common for hospital patients - latest figures showed that nearly 1,000 people had been waiting in A&E for more than 12 hours in January.
Mr Marshall-Everitt, a music promoter, is now fundraising in the hope of finding treatment in the US for his rare cancer.
He said the experience in the London A&E had left him unwilling to seek help again as medical staff were so overstretched.
"The fact they are overworked means mistakes can happen. And in my case, I can't have a mistake," he said.