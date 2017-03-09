- ITV Report
-
Theresa May will fight against any EU demands for a Brexit 'divorce bill'
Theresa May will fight against any European Union demands for a Brexit "divorce bill" which could potentially run to tens of billions of pounds.
The Prime Minister said the British people did not vote to leave the EU in order to keep paying large sums of money into the Brussels budget.
But her insistence comes after EU figures again put pressure on the UK over having to agree an exit settlement, which reportedly could rise to 60 billion euro (£52 billion), potentially before talks on a new trading relationship can begin.
In a sign of the pressure Mrs May will face on the issue, Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny indicated he would back demands for Britain to pay a divorce fee.
As he arrived at the European Council summit in Brussels, he said: "When you sign on for a contract you commit yourself to participation. And obviously the extent of that level of money will be determined."
Answering questions at a press conference at the European Council summit in Brussels, Mrs May said: "I'm clear that the way people voted on June 23 for us to leave the European Union, they voted for us in the future not paying huge sums of money into the European Union every year.
"And of course when we leave the EU that will be the case."
Mrs May indicated that Britain will argue against any suggestion that it must agree a divorce settlement before negotiations on a new trade deal can begin, by arguing that Article 50 of the EU treaties states that both should be carried out at the same time.
She also reiterated her aim of striking a trade deal with the EU within the two-year negotiating period.