Theresa May will fight against any EU demands for a Brexit 'divorce bill'

Theresa May will fight against any European Union demands for a Brexit "divorce bill" which could potentially run to tens of billions of pounds.

The Prime Minister said the British people did not vote to leave the EU in order to keep paying large sums of money into the Brussels budget.

But her insistence comes after EU figures again put pressure on the UK over having to agree an exit settlement, which reportedly could rise to 60 billion euro (£52 billion), potentially before talks on a new trading relationship can begin.

In a sign of the pressure Mrs May will face on the issue, Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny indicated he would back demands for Britain to pay a divorce fee.