Two killed as bridge collapses onto motorway in Italy

Two people have been crushed to death when a bridge collapsed on their car on a motorway in the Italian city of Ancona.

A further three other people have been injured after the accident.

The victims of the accident have been named as Emidio 'Mimmo' Diomedi, 60, and his wife Antonella Viviani, 54.

They were travelling in a Nissan car that was travelling under the bridge when it gave way.