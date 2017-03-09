- ITV Report
Two women who died after being hit by car outside hospital named
The two women who died after being hit by a car outside a Manchester hospital have been named.
Clare Haslam, 44, and Deborah Clifton, 49, were part of a group who were hit by a Ford Focus outside the Withington Hospital on Tuesday.
An 89-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until April.
The families of the two victims released a joint statement in which they described the pair as "like an old married couple".
The statement added: "They would fight like cat and dog, bicker at the slightest thing but ultimately they were made for each other, so blissfully happy and without doubt soulmates.
"Clare was popular and well-liked by many, she was so full of life, but as a young lady she was really lacking in self-confidence until she met Debbie.
"Her and Debbie became inseparable and did practically everything together including raising their adorable little girl.
"Debbie would have been celebrating her 50th birthday this May and was so excited about the news of a new grandchild on the way.
"Debbie comes from a large loving family who will miss her very much. Clare was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie.
"We are all so heartbroken and will miss Debbie and Clare every day for the rest of our lives.They are together in heaven as they were on earth."
Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Lee Westhead, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit for GMP, said: "My thoughts are with the families of Clare and Debbie, I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through.
"Our investigation is now underway and I would like to thank the public who have been incredibly helpful.
"We are now doing all that we can to piece together how this tragedy could have happened."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or alternatively via 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.