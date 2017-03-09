Two women who died after being hit by car outside hospital named

The pair were described as being 'like an old married couple'. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The two women who died after being hit by a car outside a Manchester hospital have been named. Clare Haslam, 44, and Deborah Clifton, 49, were part of a group who were hit by a Ford Focus outside the Withington Hospital on Tuesday. An 89-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until April. The families of the two victims released a joint statement in which they described the pair as "like an old married couple".

An 89-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Credit: PA

The statement added: "They would fight like cat and dog, bicker at the slightest thing but ultimately they were made for each other, so blissfully happy and without doubt soulmates. "Clare was popular and well-liked by many, she was so full of life, but as a young lady she was really lacking in self-confidence until she met Debbie. "Her and Debbie became inseparable and did practically everything together including raising their adorable little girl. "Debbie would have been celebrating her 50th birthday this May and was so excited about the news of a new grandchild on the way. "Debbie comes from a large loving family who will miss her very much. Clare was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie. "We are all so heartbroken and will miss Debbie and Clare every day for the rest of our lives.They are together in heaven as they were on earth."

Police are still appealing for information on the crash. Credit: ITV News/Natalie Wright