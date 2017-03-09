Why were some bereaved families not invited to the Iraq and Afghanistan service with the Queen?

I’ve just been chatting to a mother who had a son killed in Afghanistan.

At an event to mark the 25 year-long conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan – you’d have thought she’d be among the first on the invitees list.

Jacqueline Mortimer’s son died in Helmand Province in 2009 when the Afghan soldier they were training turned on his British mentors and shot five of them dead.

Throughout the two conflicts in Iraq and the one in Afghanistan, a total of 682 British military lives were lost – but not all of the families of those bereaved were invited to the service in front of The Queen and other members of the Royal Family including Princes William and Harry.

Which begs the question: why not?