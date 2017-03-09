Xabi Alonso: World Cup winning former Liverpool midfielder confirms his retirement

Xabi Alonso's trophy-laden career reached its peak in 2010 with Spain's World Cup triumph. Credit: PA

World Cup winning midfielder Xabi Alonso has announced he will retire at the end of the season - signing off in a typically classy way. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid player tweeted a black and white photo of him waving as he walks away, boots in hand.

Reports earlier this year suggested Alonso was going to hang up his boots when his Bayern Munich contract runs out in the summer. The Spain international told FC Bayern.tv live: "It wasn't an easy decision to make, but I believe it's the right time.

Xabi Alonso has been hailed as one of the game's 'greats' and a 'gentleman' by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Credit: PA

"I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment." Alonso's decision to call time on his career comes after more than a decade of trophy-laden success at the top level.

Xabi Alonso scored the equaliser in Liverpool's famous Champions League final comeback triumph. Credit: PA

Having started his career at local club Real Sociedad, Alonso joined Liverpool in 2004 and was an influential part of the Reds side that won an unforgettable Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005. Alonso scored the equaliser as Liverpool battled back from a 3-0 half-time deficit in Istanbul before going on to win on penalties. While at Anfield, Alonso also picked up an FA Cup winners' medal and the UEFA Super Cup before returning to Spain in 2009 with Real Madrid.

He enjoyed more Champions League success with Real Madrid in 2014. Credit: PA

Five years with the mighty Merengues brought another Champions League crown for Alonso, as well as a league title and two Copa del Rey triumphs. Alonso's final club is Bayern, who he joined in 2014 and has already helped win back-to-back Bundesliga titles among other honours, with more success possibly to come.

Xabi Alonso's trophy haul continued in the Bundesliga. Credit: PA

Alonso also enjoyed a glittering career with Spain, making 114 appearances for his country and helping them win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.

I've experienced so much as a player with Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. They are all great clubs. And of course, with the Spanish national team. I never would've thought I'd have such a great career, and I hope there's more to come before it ends. – Xabi Alonso