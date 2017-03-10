Children's home fire in Guatemala started in tiny room girls had been locked in after riot

A relative cries outside the home where the fire broke out Credit: AP

The fire that killed 37 girls in a home for abused teenagers in Guatemala broke out in a tiny room where the victims had been locked after a riot. There were 52 teenagers packed into the 16 square metre classroom when Wednesday's blaze broke out at the Virgen de la Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala. The 15 youths who survived suffered such severe burns that specialists were flown in from the United States. Hundreds of blood donors were needed, medics said.

Nuns holding a candlelit vigil outside the home Credit: AP

Hospital officials on Friday said two more girls had died overnight and that more than a dozen remain in a critical condition in hospital. The government has sacked the director of the now temporarily closed center. Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights, said: "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-metre by four-metre room, for 52 teenage girls. It was a terribly thought out decision." Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours inside. Ms Lopez added: "If it really was the girls who started the fire - why did they have matches in their hand, why were they not searched if they were going to be locked into this tiny space? The riot began when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a distraction, before attacking staff and trying to escape, one eyewitness said.

A coffin for one of the victims Credit: AP