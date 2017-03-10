CCTV shows moment woman was floored by 'mindless' attackers after trying to help her boyfriend

Polina Koshcheeva was knocked out after she tried to stop an unprovoked attack on her boyfriend. Credit: SWNS

CCTV images show the moment that a woman was knocked out with a single punch as she tried to save her boyfriend from a vicious street attack. Polina Koshcheeva tried to intervene after a pair of drunken men set about her boyfriend Guiseppe Nicotra in an unprovoked beating. But they then turned on her, with one walking over and flooring the slight Ms Koshcheeva with a punch and leaving her lying in the road. Footage of the incident was played in court as attackers Nickie Knowles, 26, and Richard Ashton, 29, were jailed for two years each.

The hearing was told that Knowles and Ashton had chased 29-year-old Mr Nicotra in central Exeter in an unprovoked attack before knocking him to ground and repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head and torso. When Ms Koshcheeva, 26, tried to plead with them to spare her boyfriend, Knowles punched her in the face and knocked her out. A third victim, Callad Gayle, was also punched twice after he tried to reason with the men. All three said they were in fear for their lives during the attack on July 11.

