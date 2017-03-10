Cloudy overnight, but mostly dry. Some warm sunshine Saturday.

Largely cloudy with spells of patchy rain in the Northwest.

This afternoon will remain largely cloudy for many areas. In the north some spells of light and patchy rain are possible. The best of any cloud breaks will be to the east of high ground in England.

Tonight it'll stay cloudy and we will see a band of rain come in from the northwest affecting Scotland and N. Ireland. Elsewhere, it'll be dry and temperatures will stay up at around 7-10C under the cloudy skies.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: