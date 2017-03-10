Co-op branch forced to take steak off shelves because of shoplifters

A branch of the Co-op has been forced to hide steak from 'honest' shoppers because of shoplifters with a taste for the expensive meat.

Large signs were initially placed on a glass cabinet door and by the cashiers blaming 'deviants' who keep stealing the choice meat from the store in Plymouth, Devon.

Those notices have since been removed and replaced with a smaller and more tactfully-worded sign telling customers to ask a member of staff if they want to buy the meat.

Fed-up staff said the meat was being stolen almost daily with thieves brazenly walking in and grabbing it, before making a run for it without paying.

They said on some occasions they were taking so much there was little left for customers who genuinely want steak for dinner.