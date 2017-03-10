Customers 'to get better service' as BT agrees to legally separate Openreach

BT will legally separate itself from Openreach, which is responsible for the UK's broadband infrastructure, in a move designed to allow all internet providers to better meet customers' demands.

There has been growing pressure on the telecoms giant to allow the network to be opened up to rivals so they connect directly to homes and offices with their own fibre networks.

BT Group will still own Openreach, but it will become a distinct company with its own board, strategy and branding, with 32,000 employees transferring to work for the newly-formed Openreach Limited.

Openreach builds and maintains the tens of millions of copper and fibre lines that run from telephone exchanges to homes and businesses across the UK.

Under the current arrangement, there was concern BT has too much control over Openreach's decisions while rivals such as Vodafone, Sky and TalkTalk, who use the network, complained they were not consulted sufficiently on plans that affect them.

Other telecoms companies will now be consulted on major decisions, which Sky and TalkTalk said would benefit customers.