Double amputee to run six marathons on 'custom' legs

Double amputee Duncan Slater is training for the Marathon des Sables. Credit: ITV News

For any us, completing a marathon is among the toughest challenges we will ever take on. Imagine running six...across the Sahara desert...on prosthetic legs. That's exactly what double amputee Duncan Slater is hoping to do next month. We've been following his preparations, as he gets ready for the gruelling Marathon des Sables in Morocco.

For Duncan, ensuring his prostheses don't rub is essential. It's what ultimately meant he was unable to complete the race last year. Incredibly he was forced to give up on the last day, after his stumps became so raw he was warned he risked serious further injury if he carried on. This year, he's got a secret weapon. New cutting edge prosthetic legs made in Italy.

The legs are made with all the skill and imagination you expect of Italian bespoke design. Silvio Galfione is described by Duncan as a "Jedi Knight" of prosthetics. He's developed a new technique to ensure his prosthetic legs fit very precisely even when the wearer is running. Duncan is confident most of the rubbing will be eliminated by these new carbon fibre legs. The key to the process is that Silvio takes a millimetre perfect impression of Duncan's stump while he is standing up. That means his muscles are under load and it gives a much more realistic set of measurements.

Silvio Galfione has been making cutting edge prosthetic legs for Duncan. Credit: ITV News