Ed Sheeran 'nearly breaks Spotify' with third album release

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has broken Spotify's streaming record for the first week of release with his new album ÷ [divide].

The 26-year-old's third record has achieved more than 273 million streams worldwide after just five days.

A Spotify spokesperson said: "It's fair to say that Ed Sheeran nearly broke Spotify this week."

The album record was previously held by The Weeknd who reached 223 millions streams in seven days with his newest collection 'Starboy'.

Sheeran's popularity was confirmed within the first 24 hours of his new album's debut after it racked up 232,000 physical and digital copies, more than his previous album, X, sold in its first week.

The biggest first-week sales of any album in 2016 were for David Bowie's Blackstar, which sold 143,455 in one week last January.