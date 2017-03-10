Ed Sheeran's album becomes fastest-selling by a male artist in the UK ever

Ed Sheeran's ├:: (Divide) has become the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever.

The singer's third record, released last Friday, shot to the top of the charts with a staggering 672,000 sales and streams in its opening week - more than the rest of the Official Charts Company's top 500 albums combined.

Sheeran also broke records in the singles charts, with nine of Divide's songs inside the top 10 while the remainder of the album's tracks lie within the top 20.

The chart is led by Sheeran's Shape Of You for the ninth straight week, ahead of Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill, Perfect and New Man - the first time an artist has ever held the top five spots.

Upon hearing the news, the singer-songwriter told the Official Charts Company he was "buzzing".