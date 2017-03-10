Farmer, 83, weeps as jury clears him of GBH after shooting burglar in foot

A farmer who shot a convicted burglar in the foot when he intruded on his land wept after being cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Kenneth Hugill, 83, was defending his property when Richard Stables drove onto his land after midnight with a fellow convicted burglar in Wilberfoss, near York.

A jury of six men and six women took just 24 minutes to clear the pensioner.

Speaking outside court, Mr Hugill wiped away tears as he said: “I am very, very pleased, it is marvellous. I thought I should not have been prosecuted right from the start.

"I don’t shock easily. I didn’t feel it was justified. The court ordeal has not affected me much, but it was more my wife and daughter in law. I pulled the trigger because I thought the car was going to kill me.”

Stables, 44, claimed he and a friend had driven a Land Rover Discovery onto the remote farm after getting lost on their way to Bridlington, East Yorks., for a "lamping" trip.

Father-of-three Mr Hugill, who has no past convictions, was woken by lights on his bedroom window and grabbed his shotgun before walking into pitch dark outside.