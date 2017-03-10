Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Five people dead after helicopter crash on outskirts of Istanbul

The helicopter crashed after taking off from Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. Credit: APTN

At least five people have been killed after a helicopter reportedly crashed into a television tower in dense fog on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Istanbul's governor Vasip Sahin said the helicopter, which belonged to a private company, crashed after taking off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport and came down on a highway on the edge of the city.

Mr Sahin said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

There were seven people on board the helicopter including four Russians. Credit: APTN

The private Dogan news agency said there were seven people on board - four Russian nationals, a Turkish citizen and two pilots.

Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the highway and wreckage scattered on the road.