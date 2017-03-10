- ITV Report
-
Five people dead after helicopter crash on outskirts of Istanbul
At least five people have been killed after a helicopter reportedly crashed into a television tower in dense fog on the outskirts of Istanbul.
Istanbul's governor Vasip Sahin said the helicopter, which belonged to a private company, crashed after taking off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport and came down on a highway on the edge of the city.
Mr Sahin said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The private Dogan news agency said there were seven people on board - four Russian nationals, a Turkish citizen and two pilots.
Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the highway and wreckage scattered on the road.