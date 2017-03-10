Fukushima families 'put at risk as they are pushed to return to their abandoned homes'

Families who had to flee their homes after the Fukushima nuclear disaster are now being pressured to return despite high radiation levels in a "looming human rights crisis", a charity has warned.

Greenpeace say many people would be effectively forced into returning home in the radiation zone under threat of destitution under a "re-population" policy.

Japan has announced the lifting of evacuation orders in some areas close to the blast starting from March 2017.

However, Greenpeace say its investigations show nuclear contamination in the areas remain "far in excess of internationally recommended maximum dose limits".