German suspect accused of murdering nine-year-old boy admits to two killings

A 19-year-old arrested over the death of a nine-year-old boy in Germany has confessed to the killing and that of another man, police said.

Marcel Hesse is said to have lured his victim into the basement where he lived before stabbing him dozens of times and posting a video of the murder on the internet.

Police launched a major manhunt following the discovery of the victim's body on Monday.

Hesse was arrested three days later on Thursday after walking into a fast food kiosk and calling detectives.

He alerted them to a fire in a nearby apartment where another body was found.