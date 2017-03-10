- ITV Report
German suspect accused of murdering nine-year-old boy admits to two killings
A 19-year-old arrested over the death of a nine-year-old boy in Germany has confessed to the killing and that of another man, police said.
Marcel Hesse is said to have lured his victim into the basement where he lived before stabbing him dozens of times and posting a video of the murder on the internet.
Police launched a major manhunt following the discovery of the victim's body on Monday.
Hesse was arrested three days later on Thursday after walking into a fast food kiosk and calling detectives.
He alerted them to a fire in a nearby apartment where another body was found.
During his police interview Hesse claimed he had attempted to kill himself after his application to join the German army was rejected, a spokesman said.
Hesse allegedly said he spontaneously decided to kill somebody else after he failed to take his own life and sought out the neighbor's child.
After killing the child Hesse contacted a nearby friend who he ate dinner with before killing him the following morning, police said.
The murder of the nine-year-old shocked the industrial city of Herne, not least because the suspect had boasted about his actions on the internet.
North Rhine-Westphalia's top security official, Interior Minister Ralf Jaeger, said at the time that the images "left even the investigators stunned".
A large-scale manhunt was launched, with police using helicopters and sniffer dogs to search the area.
Prosecutor Danyal Maibaum said the suspect made a confession following his arrest and is being held on suspicion of murder.