Homeless blighted by 'legal high' Spice which sells for as little as £5 a gram

By ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

Since the ban on `legal highs' came into force last year, the emergency services in Manchester have recorded a drop in calls related to the drugs.

The `head shops' have all closed, and the heavy users who would cluster around them are no longer a problem to police.

But the trade in `legal highs' hasn't stopped. It has merely passed into the hands of professional drug dealers.

And with a stockpile of newly-banned drugs that they bought at a knockdown price, suddenly they have been able to flood the market with cheap psychoactive drugs - drugs known universally as `Spice'.