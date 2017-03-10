- ITV Report
'I will still do whatever I can to protect you': Officer's heartfelt response to 'kill yourself' message
A police officer has been praised for her response to someone who wrote "kill yourself" on her car.
The message was scrawled in dirt on the rear window of the Gwent Police officer's personal vehicle, which was parked outside the police station.
In response, the unidentified officer taped a letter to the car promising to protect the perpetrator, despite the message they had left.
She wrote: "Unfortunately, I do not have any plans to 'kill myself' and apologise if this disappoints you.
"I'm sorry that you feel strongly enough to write that message on my car but I want you to know that in spite of this, I will still do whatever I can to protect you and keep you safe and that regardless of your dislike of me and my choice of career, I will never judge you or stereotype you as you have me."
The officer also thanked the vandal for reminding her why she is a police officer.
She described how she spotted the message before her children could see it.
Gwent Police supported her actions and described the perpetrator's behaviour as unacceptable.
