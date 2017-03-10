Japan ends peacekeeping mission in war-ravaged South Sudan as it faces famine

Japan announced it was ending a peacekeeping mission in war-ravaged South Sudan even as the country faces famine caused by years of civil conflict.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan's 350-strong force would pull out in May amid concerns over the safety of troops in the world's newest country.

It comes as the UN warns that 270,000 children are suffering severe malnutrition and 1 million risk starvation as famine arrives in South Sudan - the first time the world has faced such a humanitarian crisis in six years.

The disaster has been caused by conflict which broke out in 2013, and has increasingly divided the country down sectarian lines.

Mr Abe said that his country would continue to send other assistance including food deliveries and humanitarian support.