Justine Greening heckled by headteachers over claims grammar schools help poorer children

The Education Secretary was heckled by headteachers as she claimed that grammar schools help poorer pupils to succeed.

Justine Greening was met by booing and shouts of "rubbish" after she claimed that selective schools help close the attainment gap at the the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference today.

One member of the audience could be heard saying "there's no evidence" as she gave a keynote speech defending the government's plans to create a new generation of selective schools.

Dozens of its members jeered as Ms Greening told them: "We have to recognise that actually for grammars in terms of the disadvantaged children that they have, they really do help them close the attainment gap.

"And at the same time we should recognise that parents also want choice for their children and that those schools are often very over-subscribed."

Ms Greening was also challenged by a headteacher who asked her why UK policy on the schools "flies in the face" of evidence of social mobility in a tricky meeting.