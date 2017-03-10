Man jailed after starting fire in toilet on board packed passenger plane

A man has been jailed after starting a fire in the toilet of a plane carrying more than 200 passengers.

The Monarch Airbus A321, which was travelling from Birmingham to Sharm el-Sheikh, had to issue an emergency mayday call as crew struggled to put out the blaze in a waste paper bin.

The flight was 35,000ft (10,668m) in the air and 100 miles from the Egyptian coast when the captain issued an emergency call and declared he was looking to carry out an emergency landing, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

John Cox, 46, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.