Man who walked 15 miles to work every day gifted a car

Patrick Edmond (right) said it was 'mind-blowing' to get the car. Credit: NBCDFW

A man who walked 15 miles to work every day has been gifted a car by his local community. Patrick Edmond’s story gained publicity after a police officer spotted him walking along the road from Plano to McKinney in Texas, USA. When the officer asked if he was alright, the 52-year-old told him he makes the two-and-a-half-hour journey on foot every day to work. Officer Branson gave Mr Edmond a ride to work before sharing a selfie with him on Facebook, a post that has now been shared more than 1,200 times.

Officer Branson shared this photo with Patrick Edmond. Credit: McKinney Police Department/Facebook

Upon hearing about his story, a local car dealership and a non-profit organisation teamed up and gifted him a 2014 Toyota Corolla. A GoFundMe page was also set up and has raised more than £3,000 for Mr Edmond, which he says he will use for insurance and maintenance. Mr Edmond described the generosity as “mind-blowing” and “very humbling”, thanking everyone who had contributed. “It’s not something that I asked for, it’s just something that happened,” he said.

