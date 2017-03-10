- ITV Report
-
Men detained in immigration centre for over two years
Four men have been held at an immigration removal centre for over two years awaiting deportation, a new report has revealed.
Inspectors also found that the average length of detainment at the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre had increased from 28 to 48 days amid "prolonged" delays in decision-making on some cases.
The centre houses over 400 male detainees in prison-like conditions, many of whom have been left waiting for months before they are finally released or deported.
Inspectors highlighted serious delays in some individual cases, with 23 detainees held for more than a year and four of these detained for more than two years.
The longest detention at the centre was for more than two and a half years, the report by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said.
Concerns were raised about the length of time people were held and the apparent lack of analysis to explain the rise in detention times at the G4S-run centre.
"In the absence of such analysis, it was hard to see how detention periods could be systematically reduced and the inevitably negative outcomes for detainees mitigated," the report added.
Inspectors also highlighted the "stark and impersonal" residential units, which they said "very closely resembled the conditions found in prisons" and raised concerns over unsatisfactory sanitary facilities.
But overall the report said it was an "encouraging" inspection.
Brook House was deemed "reasonably good" in all four healthy establishment tests - safety, respect, activities and preparation for removal or release.
Praising staff, Mr Clarke said: "This also marks excellent progress from the standards we were seeing at Brook House when it first opened.
"There is no doubt in my mind that the standards now being observed at the centre are the result of a great deal of hard work by the management and staff."