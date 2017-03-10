Men detained in immigration centre for over two years

Four men have been held at an immigration removal centre for over two years awaiting deportation, a new report has revealed.

Inspectors also found that the average length of detainment at the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre had increased from 28 to 48 days amid "prolonged" delays in decision-making on some cases.

The centre houses over 400 male detainees in prison-like conditions, many of whom have been left waiting for months before they are finally released or deported.

Inspectors highlighted serious delays in some individual cases, with 23 detainees held for more than a year and four of these detained for more than two years.

The longest detention at the centre was for more than two and a half years, the report by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said.