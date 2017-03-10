New CCTV image of escaped murderer Shaun Walmsley is released by police

On Friday detectives released this new image showing Walmsley at the hospital Credit: Police Handout

Police have released a CCTV image of escaped murderer Shaun Walmsley who went on the run during a hospital visit. The 28-year-old escaped on February 21 when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. A gold-coloured Volvo which was used during the incident was later found abandoned in the city's Fazakerley area. On Friday detectives released a new image showing Walmsley at the hospital.

Police said Walmsley had 'lost a considerable amount of weight' since he was convicted Credit: Police Handout

Detective Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: "The new CCTV image, which was actually taken from hospital CCTV on the day of the escape, shows that Shaun Walmsley has lost a considerable amount of weight, and as a result looks very different to the image of him which was released after he was convicted of the murder of Anthony Duffy. "Detectives are currently working with officers from the National Crime Agency and police forces in Europe and further afield to locate Walmsley and put him back behind bars." Earlier this week Merseyside Police released a picture of a silver Hyundai i10 which was seen in the Fazakerley area in the hours after his escape. A force spokesman said the car "may provide vital clues as to his whereabouts".

The escape bid was mounted at Aintree University Hospital Credit: PA