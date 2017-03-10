NHS staff told to treat sepsis patients within an hour

NHS staff must treat patients suspected of suffering from life-threatening sepsis within an hour to reduce the number of avoidable deaths, a watchdog has said.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said those showing symptoms of the illness must be reviewed by a senior doctor and given the antibiotics needed.

The move comes after previous guidance from Nice which says sepsis should be treated as an emergency in the same way as heart attacks.

The new measures state people with suspected sepsis and showing at least one sign of being at high risk - such as rapid breathing, high heart rate, confusion, rash or ashen appearance - need immediate treatment.

Health professionals including GPs, paramedics and A&E staff are to record vital signs like temperature and heart rate, as well as checking for rashes and skin discolouration on those at risk.

If it will take more than an hour to get a high-risk patient to hospital, antibiotics can be given in GP practices or by ambulance staff.

In 2015 a report by the National Confidential Enquiry Into Patient Outcome And Death highlighted that 40% of people admitted to A&E with sepsis did not have a timely review by a senior clinician.

It also reported avoidable delays in administering antibiotics in almost a third (29%) of cases.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "Every death from sepsis is a tragedy, yet too often the warning signs are missed.

"We need to get far better at spotting sepsis across the NHS and this advice shows how vital it is for clinicians to treat life-threatening symptoms as soon as possible."

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's immune system goes into overdrive as it tries to fight an infection.

The condition hit the headlines following the death of 12-month-old William Mead in December 2014.