Palace hints Donald Trump's UK visit will be pushed back to autumn

Donald Trump's visit to the UK looks set to be pushed back into autumn after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen will host the Spanish King in early June.

The new US President was expected to arrive in either June or October - and officials are unlikely to try to shoehorn in two high-profile visits within the same month.

It follows suggestions that Mr Trump was happy to delay his official trip in the hope of avoiding a wave of protests.

The announcement from the Palace now strongly points towards an October visit from the President.