Referee video assistance could be 'historic' - ex-Premier League official David Elleray

Former Premier League referee David Elleray believes video assistance will be a great help to referees.

Elleray says the introduction of this system will be "historic" after it was announced the technology will be used in next season's FA Cup from the third round onwards.

"I think the potential introduction of the video assistant refereeing will be on of the most historic changes which football could absorb.

"I think the biggest challenge so far is getting the referees used to the technology."

Its introduction follows the use of goal-line technology, which has been successfully used in the Premier League.