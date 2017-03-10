Rochelle and Marvin Humes announce birth of second baby Valentina Raine

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has given birth to a baby girl, her "overjoyed" husband has announced.

Marvin Humes took to Instagram to share the news after the birth of their second daughter, Valentina Raine.

Posting a cute snap of Rochelle cuddling the new arrival in a hospital bed, Marvin wrote: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing!

"Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes... Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."