Science teacher who took drugs with student is banned from classroom

A science teacher who took drugs including Viagra with a secondary school boy has been banned from the classroom. Robert Roskelly, 33, let two teens sleep over and also visited another's home where he sat on the bed as the youngster stood in his underpants. He had befriended the boys on Facebook despite repeated warnings this was inappropriate and against school rules. Roskelly, who had worked at Winstanley Community College in Braunstone, Leicestershire, from August 2006 until his resignation in December 2014, was banned from teaching for life.

A National College for Teaching and Leadership panel in Coventry found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute. Teacher panellist Mrs Kathy Thomson said that Mr Roskelly admitted Pupil A "consumed drugs in his presence including Viagra or a similar stimulant". She said they were satisfied his behaviour "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession". She said: "Mr Roskelly was warned by his head teacher not to become friends with pupils or ex-pupils on Facebook and he did so nevertheless in contravention of a direct management instruction.