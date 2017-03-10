Second body found after Germany child murder arrest

German police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of killing a nine-year-old boy and posting pictures of the victim's body on the internet.

Officers arrested suspect Marcel Hesse after he called from a fast food stall and reported a fire in a nearby apartment, where police later found another male body.

Earlier information about two more bodies being found in the apartment was incorrect, a police spokesman said.

The suspect had been sought since the body of a child living next door to Marcel was found on Monday.