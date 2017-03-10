Seven nuns spotted at Seven Sisters Underground station

Seven sisters paid a visit to the capital's own Seven Sisters in this amusing scene captured by a commuter.

Ben Patey was travelling home from work when he spotted seven nuns on the platform at the London Underground station.

Mr Patey quickly photographed the moment as the nuns sat around the station's sign.

Seven Sisters is believed to take its name from a group of seven elm trees which were planted around a willow tree in the 14th Century.

It is thought they may have been planted by seven non-ecclesiastical sisters who were going their separate ways.

Mr Patey, 33, said: "I had just had a long day and I was waiting to jump on the train when I looked across and saw the nuns and the sign.

"I had to do a double-take. It was one of those strange but amusing moments."