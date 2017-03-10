Somaliland famine: 'Don't wait for people to die'

As she watches her home Somaliland become ravaged by famine, a senior official has put out an emotional plea to the world to not “wait until people die”.

With more than one and a half million people on the brink of starving to death, Ayan Mahamoud says it is “already too late - but every day counts, every hour counts”.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Mahamoud broke down in tears recalling how nomad communities have “lost all their animals.”

Her plea comes as the UN says the world faces its largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 with over 20 million people facing starvation and famine.

Somaliland, along with other Horn of Africa countries, has been starved of rain for three consecutive years, leaving over half of the country's 18 million livestock dead.