South Korean judges uphold President Park impeachment

South Korea's Constitutional Court has ruled to uphold President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

The ruling follows a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.

In December the country's politicians voted to impeach Geun-hye in the wake of mass protests - sometimes 100,000 strong - which accused her of corruption.

Opponents say Ms Park who came to power in 2012, allowed her friend Choi Soon-sil to access sensitive government information without official permission.

The unanimous ruling opens her up to possible criminal proceedings, and makes her South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed early from office since democracy came in the country in the late 1980s.

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose Park's successor.

Liberal Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in the 2012 election is currently the lead in opinion surveys.

Whoever becomes the next leader will take over a country facing a hostile North Korea, a stagnant economy and deep social and political divides.