Thousands of UK bridges unable to cope with weight of lorries

A new study has revealed there are thousands of bridges across the UK that are unable to support the heaviest lorries.

The RAC Foundation found that 3,203 bridges in Britain are not fit to support the heaviest lorries which can weigh up to 44 tonnes.

Many of the structures have weight restrictions in place and others are under programmes of increased monitoring or managed decline.

The number of substandard bridges has increased by 35% over the past two years, the analysis revealed.

The reasons some of the bridges are substandard is due to the fact they were built to earlier design standards, while others have deteriorated through age and use.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "In the face of growing traffic volumes and ageing infrastructure the danger is that without an adequate long-term funding settlement we will see more rather than fewer bridges with weight restrictions, with the backlog bill getting bigger all the time."