Top EU negotiator suggests individuals could keep EU rights

British citizens who want to keep benefits of EU membership including the freedom of movement should be able to do so, the European Parliament's chief negotiator has said.

Guy Verhofstadt, who is tasked with thrashing out a Brexit deal, said that he hoped to convince other European leaders to allow Britons to keep certain EU rights if they apply for them on an individual basis.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "All British citizens today have also EU citizenship. That means a number of things: the possibility to participate in the European elections, the freedom of travel without problem inside the union...

"We need to have an arrangement in which this arrangement can continue for those citizens who on an individual basis are requesting it."

Mr Verhofstadt also warned that the European Parliament will have veto powers and may reject any deal negotiated between the UK and the European Commission.

He said he had received over a thousand letters from UK citizens who do not want to lose their relationship with the EU and "European civilisation".

He had previously urged that the EU be "open and generous" to individual UK citizens and said politicians were looking at how to allow them to maintain ties to the continent.