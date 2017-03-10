Trump official orders 46 US attorneys appointed by Barack Obama to resign

Donald Trump's administration has ordered the resignations of 46 US attorneys who were appointed by Barack Obama.

Many of the federal prosecutors have already left their positions, but those who stayed on have been asked to leave by attorney general Jeff Sessions "in order to ensure a uniform transition".

A Justice Department spokeswoman said: "Until the new US attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our US attorney's offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders."

It is customary, though not automatic, for the country's 93 US attorneys to leave their positions once a new president is in office.