Warning over 'potentially lethal' soft toys after toddler gets electrical wiring wrapped around neck

Parents have been warned about the risks of “potentially lethal” soft toys after a toddler was found with electrical wiring from a teddy bear wrapped around her neck.

The toddler was given two light-up teddies by her parents, who had bought them online, and was playing with them in her cot.

However, when her mother checked on her she found her daughter had unzipped the back of one of the toys and exposed an electrical cord inside, which then became wrapped around her neck.

Moray Council said the girl had also removed loose stuffing from inside the bear, which she could have choked on.

Trading standards officers said the two bears were “among the worst examples of unsafe toys" they have come across.

An inspection found the lights and wiring were a strangulation hazard and no protection was in place to prevent choking.

Peter Adamson, the council’s trading standards manager, said: “It was shocking when these teddy bears were brought to our notice.

“It would appear that because the toys were bought direct online, they had evaded all of the normal checks that would normally take place when goods are imported into the EU and the UK.”

Officers are still trying to find out where the toys came from.