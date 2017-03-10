Weather: Often cloudy but mostly dry with patchy rain for some

Today

It will be a rather cloudy and breezy day across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland with some patchy rain.

Further south and east, notably across east Wales as well as southern and eastern parts of England it will remain largely dry.

There will be a better chance of the cloud breaking at times to give some bright spells, especially to the north and east of high-ground.

Top temperature 13 or 14 Celsius (55 to 57F).