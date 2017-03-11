A wet end to the weekend

Tonight will be cloudy for most with outbreaks of rain developing, the rain turning heavy in places by dawn. It will be a mild night overall under the cloud and rain, however clear skies across Northern Scotland will result in a fresher night here.

Bands of rain will move from west to east tomorrow, so a cloudy day for many with outbreaks of rain. The rain will be heavy at times and is likely to persist across eastern England for much of the day. In contrast, skies will clear from the west, turning drier with sunny spells and scattered showers. Sunday will be a cooler day compared to Saturday.