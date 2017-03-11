Birds Eye send boy with Asperger's who had stopped eating 2,000 free chicken nuggets

Birds Eye have sent 2,000 free chicken nuggets to a young boy with Asperger's syndrome who stopped eating when the recipe changed.

William Stocker, eight, also battles Avoidant-Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, meaning he only eats the nuggets and a few other sugary foods.

When William suddenly started refusing the chicken chunks, his regular lunch and dinner dish, his parents became concerned.

They soon established that the recipe and colour of the nugget had changed, so they launched an appeal to find stocks of the original recipe.

After learning of the search, Birds Eye delivered 40kg worth of nuggets, made with the original recipe, to the family's home in Malvern, Worcestershire.