Dozens dead in twin blasts in Syrian capital

At least 40 people have been killed and 120 injured in twin attacks outside a religious shrine in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry Ahmed Jamal says most of those killed were Iraqis visiting the Shiite shrines in the area.

The blasts struck outside Bab al-Saghir cemetery, one of the most ancient in the Syrian capital where many Shiite religious figures are buried.

No group has accepted responsibility for the blasts. So-called Islamic State militants have carried out similar attacks before against Shiite shrines in the Syrian capital and elsewhere. Extremist Sunni groups, such as IS, view Shiites as apostates and consider shrines a form of idolatry.

An Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement that a crisis cell had been formed in coordination with Syrian authorities to determine the identities of those killed and wounded and to assist in transferring the dead back to Iraq.

The statement condemned the attacks.