Ellie Goulding urges action on climate change ahead of Earth Hour

Ellie Goulding is launching a campaign urging people to show support for action on climate change for this year's Earth Hour.

The singer has started the countdown to the 10th annual Earth Hour by urging people to raise awareness of the problem by taking to social media the hashtag #MakeClimateMatter.

Each year, for conservation charity WWF's Earth Hour, millions of people and major landmarks including Big Ben and Times Square in New York switch off their lights for an hour to highlight the action needed for the environment.

Goulding said she loves the natural world, and knowing it could be taken away from future generations "just makes me sad".

She added: "I first became really concerned about climate change after I became a vegetarian and started looking into the impact food production can have on the planet.