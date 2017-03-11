Father found dead in Texas lake four days after going missing during fishing trip with two-year-old son

A father who disappeared while on a fishing trip with his two-year-old son has been found dead in a lake.

Police began a four-day hunt for Matthew Meinert, 38, and his son Oliver after their fishing boat was found abandoned on Grapevine Lake in Texas on Monday.

The following day officers located Oliver wandering alone through woodland, reportedly with cuts and scratches.

But days later on Friday, police announced they had located the body of Mr Meinert six feet deep in water near to where his boat was spotted.

During the search, a selfie sent to his wife of Mr Meinert and his son ahead of the expedition was published by Trophy Club Police Department.