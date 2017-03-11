Former foster carer, 79, and son sentenced over child abuse

A pensioner and his son who sexually assaulted foster care children over a 20-year period have been sentenced for their roles in the abuse.

Roy Darvill, 79, raped and indecently assaulted five youngsters between the ages of two and 16 who had been under his care in Walthamstow, east London.

Darvill has now been jailed for 16 years after admitting the attacks which took place between 1975 and 1995.

His son, 49-year-old Darren Darvill, was found guilty of also indecently assaulting one of the victims between 1984 and 1988 - the incidents which took place at the family home.

Sentenced alongside his father, Darvill was handed a two-year prison term, suspended for two years, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.